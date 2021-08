I’m not sure how to feel about cars like this. On one hand, I know that the Hyundai Kona N will sell like hotcakes. Consumers seem to love a small, fast crossover, as evidenced by the success of the Porsche Macan and Jeep’s surprisingly zippy Trailhawk. On the other, why not have a hot hatchback? Evidently, Hyundai decided to make like Old El Paso and say “Por que no los dos?” In other words, why not both? It’s a common formula, one which recent reviews, and Hyundai, are insisting makes the Kona N not an SUV.