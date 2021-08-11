Cancel
Warren, OH

Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Warren apartment complex

By WKBN Staff
WYTV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren have identified the victim in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Warren. Dwaine L. Thomas, 52, was found dead at the scene. Officers were called just after 12 a.m. Wednesday to the St. Andrews Apartments on Southern Boulevard on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Thomas lying at the bottom of the steps to a unit in the 400 block of the street.

