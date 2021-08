Everton and Inter Milan were in the race to sign Denzel Dumfries but to Everton’s discontent, the Nerazzurri have managed to acquire Dumfries’ services. The Toffees and Inter also have another common transfer target in Joaquin Correa, where it appears that Inter are again ahead of the Merseysiders. Now, for the third time this summer, Inter and Everton have been linked with the same player, this time Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne.