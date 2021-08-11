Top 10 running backs to watch in Rockford-area high school football

Friday night football games are closing in fast, with schedules locked in and practices underway. Our preseason coverage of the area teams is off and running as well. Leading up to the Aug. 27 season-opening kickoff, we will not only take a look at the best teams from the NIC-10, Big Northern, NUIC and 8-man football, but we will also take a position-by-position look at the top players to watch in the entire area. Matt Trowbridge will profile the large-school selections and Jay Taft will look at the players in classes 1A through 4A.