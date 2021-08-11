Marvel’s What If?: Who is The Watcher in the comics and his voice actor?

While we wait for Marvel’s What If…? animated series to be released, we’ve got some more information to share with you regarding Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter. Marvel’s What If…? is an anthology series where The Watcher looks at instances of where the MCU could have gone in a completely different direction. The series will include most of the MCU cast reprising their roles in the series, which will examine the 23 past films in the MCU, but each of the stories will feature one key difference showing how the story would have played out differently.