Marvel’s What If?: Who is The Watcher in the comics and his voice actor?
Marvel’s What If? episode 1 on Disney Plus introduced The Watcher to the MCU for the first time, with this new character acting as the narrator for viewers’ journey through alternate realities. With Loki having opened the door to the long-awaited Marvel multiverse, The Watcher is another nod to this direction, with him explaining to the viewer that he “watches” different timelines without interfering in this. So who is The Watcher in What If? and who is his voice actor?www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0