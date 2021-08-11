Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Mary Ruefle on How Art Exploded Her World

By Thresholds
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the new essay collection, Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit Hub Radio.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
René Magritte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Museum#Thin Places#Lit Hub Radio#Belgian#Nato#The National Gallery#The House Of Chanel#Wave Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

How the ‘art of the insane’ inspired the surrealists – and was twisted by the Nazis

On a winter’s day in 1898, a stocky young man with a handlebar moustache was hurrying along the banks of a canal in Hamburg, north Germany. Franz Karl Bühler was in a panic, fleeing a gang of mysterious agents who had been tormenting him for months. There was only one way to escape, he thought. He must swim for it. So he plunged into the dark water, close to freezing at this time of year, and struck out for the far side. When he was hauled on to the bank, soaked and shivering, it became clear to passersby that there was something odd about the man. There was no sign of his pursuers. He was confused, perhaps insane. So he was taken to the nearby Friedrichsberg “madhouse”, as it was known then, and taken inside. He would remain in the dubious care of the German psychiatric system for the next 42 years, one of hundreds of thousands of patients who lived near-invisible lives behind the asylum walls.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Art Chance: Aug. 6, 1945 and the end of the world

Five thousand years of the plodding progression of Western Civilization ended and a new World was born a little after 8:15 am Japanese Time (GMT +9) on Aug. 6, 1945. Five thousand years of history and human progress being dictated by the clashes of kings, emperors, tyrants, and Empires ended in a blinding flash 1,600 feet above Hiroshima, Japan. The end was sealed three days later with another blinding flash over Nagasaki, Japan, when the last of the ancient empires, Imperial Russia in the guise of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was stymied in its imperial ambitions in Asia.
HealthThrive Global

How art can support a vision of a healthy world

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. As we enter the Sunday of Summer, I wanted today to muse on a somewhat lighter topic than ones I have taken on of late—namely the aesthetics of a healthier world. Public health is an aspiration as much as it is a technical set of skills, tasks, and methodologies. It is, at core, the pursuit of a vision—a vision of a healthier world. This pursuit is more than a technical process. It is an imaginative, creative endeavor. It requires us to radically rethink what the world could be, so that our aspirations might support a future which is far better than our past. To imagine a radically healthier world is to imagine a world unlike one we have yet seen. Lacking this frame of reference means we need to draw on our creative capacities in envisioning this future. Doing so takes us beyond the realm of purely technical considerations, and into that of art and metaphor. I recently wrote the introduction to an “Arts and Public Health” supplement for the journal Health Promotion Practice. I am grateful to the editors for affording me a chance to think more about how art reflects and informs the forces that shape health. This Healthiest Goldfish is, in part, inspired by these prior reflections on the interplay of art and health and the work of many who have written on this topic. Leaning for a moment on the work of Leonard Bernstein who once said:
ScienceLiterary Hub

Lit Hub Weekly: August 9 – 13

Siri Hustvedt considers the evolution of hate-speech narratives, from 17th-century witch trials to the scourge of QAnon. | Lit Hub Politics. To piece together her family’s past, LaTanya McQueen visits southern plantations, those “tourist attractions meant for the white gaze” that fail to acknowledge the Black people who built them. | Lit Hub History.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Gallery of Miracles and Madness by Charlie English review – the fate of Hitler’s ‘degenerate’ artists

In 1922 Hans Prinzhorn, a Heidelberg psychiatrist, published a book that set the art world on fire. At first glance Artistry of the Mentally Ill didn’t sound as if it was breaking new ground. Ever since the 19th century, medical men working in asylums – “mad doctors” by another name – had pored over the drawings, paintings and sculptures of their more nimble-fingered patients to see if they could discern some sign or signature of madness. Was it possible to spot schizophrenia just by looking at the way someone drew a horse or coloured in the sky? Could you discern neurosis simply because an artist had failed to give her figures two eyes and a mouth?
Visual Artrealclearhistory.com

How Andy Warhol Changed the Art World

Opinion is divided among artists, critics and fans alike as to whether Andy Warhol was the greatest artist of the second half of the 20th century. But there is greater agreement that few, if any, rivaled his influence—much like Marcel Duchamp in the first half of the century. The discussion, perhaps foolish to begin with, is nevertheless complex.
virginia.edu

Arts Education in a Post-Pandemic World

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, University of Virginia faculty scrambled to find ways to deliver a traditional college education online. While the transition wasn’t easy for anyone, it was especially difficult for those in the fine arts. For actors and musicians, the experience of connecting with each other on stage...
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Unseen Art History: Ancestor Portraits—Prince Hongming and Lady Wanyan

Seventy-three years ago today, these paintings arrived in the United States! Learn about their journey from Beijing, China to Washington, DC, as part of our Unseen Art History series, which highlights provenance stories about how objects came to the Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art.
studybreaks.com

The Art and Culture of Ballet Is Adapting to a Newly Virtual World

Though the pandemic lockdown set many dance companies behind in revenue and left dancers without means of training, they’re finding ways to bounce back. For years there has been a steady decline in the public reception of dance, especially ballet. This is largely due to its lack of accessibility to viewers — whether it be because of expense, interest, etc. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies around the world were forced to switch gears and concentrate on online formats that would both accommodate their viewers and keep their companies alive, all while remaining safe. There has since been a huge increase in virtual performances and online classes, and a greater number of dancers and devotees have been able to access their favorite artists as a result. Will this have a positive or negative outcome for the ballet/dance world? What does this mean for the future of dance?
Literary Hub

The Ugliness of Comic Sans Has a Practical Use

To understand why, it helps to know about the work of psychologist Daniel Oppenheimer. A decade ago, he led a study at a public high school in Chesterland, Ohio. The scientists asked teachers to submit their written classroom materials, such as PowerPoint decks and worksheets. Then, the researchers changed the fonts on the material, transforming the text with a variety of so-called disfluent fonts, such as Monotype Corsiva and Comic Sans italicized. What makes these fonts disfluent is that they’re used less frequently: When was the last time you read a book in Comic Sans? Because all of the teachers included in the study taught at least two sections of the same class, the psychologists could conduct a controlled experiment. One group of students received the classroom materials with the disfluent fonts, while the other group was taught with more typical fonts, like Helvetica and Arial.
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Marie of Denmark wows in dreamy fitted wrap dress

A picture of poise, Princess Marie of Denmark wowed royal fans on Wednesday after she stepped out in the dreamiest pink wrap dress from Jean Atelier. Giving off major ballerina vibes as she attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021, the royal teamed her fitted midi with matching pink pumps and a Lady Dior Clutch.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Why our critic hated the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Minneapolis

Sitting on a cold floor inside a huge warehouse space, I listened to a dramatic orchestral soundtrack while watching a grassy field dissolve into paintings of quaint 19th-century France. As the projected fragments of Van Gogh artworks covered the walls, I realized that my neck was strained from looking up, and I had a pounding headache.

Comments / 0

Community Policy