Xiaomi will be announcing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 flagship on Aug. 10 in China. Since it will come with an under-display selfie camera, it is expected to offer a full-screen experience. Some reports have claimed that its rear design could be similar to the Mi 11 Ultra. Unlike the Mi 11 Ultra, it will not feature a rear-facing secondary screen. A snapshot of the promotional poster of the Mi MIX 4 is now doing rounds on Weibo. The image has revealed the rear design of the smartphone.