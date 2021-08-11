General Hospital Spoilers: Gladys Has Met Her Match – Brook Lynn Gives Her A Reality Check

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease in a possible leak that Michael Corbett is to join General Hospital sometime this fall. Although the name of the character has not yet been released, he did play Michael Pavel, Jr. on Ryan’s Hope. Pavel Jr. Michael Pavel, Jr., was a “lovable cad” who had a long-term affair with both a mother, Rae Woodard (Louise Shaffer) and her daughter, Kimberly Woodard (Kelly Maroney). However, Michael Pavel Sr. (mentioned character) had worked on the docks and was killed by Tiso Novotny (David Clarke) who had been Joe Novak’s (Roscoe Born) uncle. Tiso was the one who gave Delia Coleridge (Ilene Kristen) money to open her own restaurant. Could Michael Corbett be coming on as another Novak family associate?