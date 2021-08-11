General Hospital Spoilers: Gladys Has Met Her Match – Brook Lynn Gives Her A Reality Check
General Hospital Spoilers tease that Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) may have been net her match in Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) promised Gladys a job in order to keep her at bay. Sasha is pregnant by Gladys’ son, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and Gladys isn’t happy about it. Especially the fact that Brando has asked Gladys to move out to make room for Sasha and the baby. Gladys balked at the idea of getting a job until Sasha promised to hire her at Deception.celebratingthesoaps.com
