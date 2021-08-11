'What If...?' Gives The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Animated Banger Of A Remix

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? is one of the MCU series to appear on Disney+ alongside WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and many other shows lined up for the present and future phases as they rebuild and expand the existing universe opening more possibilities than ever. Still, this show stands out because of its plot, so, what is it about?