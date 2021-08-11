Cancel
Comics

'What If...?' Gives The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Animated Banger Of A Remix

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel anthology comic What If...? ran off-and-on from 1977 through 1998; mostly, it was narrated by the mysterious Uatu the Watcher, an alien who'd kick-off each issue by picking an established and familiar event (the formation of a super-team, say, or the death of a beloved side character) and introduce the reader to an alternate universe in which things were utterly changed in ways large and small (a different hero joined that team, or that character didn't die).

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What is the Plot of Marvel’s What If..?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? is one of the MCU series to appear on Disney+ alongside WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and many other shows lined up for the present and future phases as they rebuild and expand the existing universe opening more possibilities than ever. Still, this show stands out because of its plot, so, what is it about?
ComicsGeekTyrant

Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series Could See Live-Action Spinoff Films

Fans seem pretty excited about Marvel’s upcoming What If…? animated series. There are already a couple of seasons planned and as you’ve seen and heard, they are going to tell some pretty crazy and fun stories. Marvel’s What If…? is an anthology series where The Watcher looks at instances where...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Criticism of What if…? An animated marvel from Marvel Studios

Tomorrow premieres on Disney +, What if…? Marvel studios animated series that plunges into the open multiverse in Loki. What would happen if…?, is a series that represents the first foray of Marvel Studios into the world of animation, which reinvents the main moments of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Movieslrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. MARVEL MULTIVERSE MAYHEM is the premier ALL THINGS MARVEL podcast from LRM Online’s Genreverse Podcast Network. Kyle and Nick will be guiding you through the latest phase of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the latest episode of a Disney+ show to a feature film by Marvel Studios (…or Sony….), we’ve got you covered with inciteful recaps, Easter eggs, and further MCU speculation!
Comics25yearslatersite.com

Beyond the Screen #7: What If…? The Animated Marvel We Hoped For

In a new weekly column called Beyond the Screen, author A. J. Black unpacks what we’re all discussing from the world of cinema and television. This time, he looks at the imminent arrival of Marvel’s What If…? and how it operates on more than one level…. Marvel and animation have...
TV SeriesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘What If?’ has some fun imagining a parallel Marvel universe

Each episode of the Disney+ animated MCU series “What If ... ?” begins with Jeffrey Wright’s the Watcher delivering a Rod Serling-like, “Twilight Zone” intro:. “Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question, ‘What if?’ ”
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel Studios Planning ‘Multiple’ New Animated Series Following Debut of ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” — which debuts on Wednesday on Disney Plus — marks a critical creative milestone for the MCU. As the title suggests, the show takes full advantage of the storytelling possibilities of the multiverse that “Loki” officially established. Each self-contained episode explores a different alternative storyline, like what if “Captain America’s” Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, or what if “Black Panther’s” T’Challa had been abducted from Earth as a child instead of “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Peter Quill?
TV SeriesIGN

What Is Marvel's What If…? The Disney Plus Animated Series Explained

Do you dream about the Avengers gang returning to their roles from the big screen? Marvel is here to grant your wish… sort of. The animated series Marvel's What If…? arrives on Disney Plus this week, bringing back a bunch of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe actors as they reprise their iconic roles. But these might not be the heroes you remember.

