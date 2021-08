It is important that you have convenient access to the most frequently used utilities while working on your computer. One of these, at least for me, is Windows Settings. They serve a plethora of purposes and I heavily rely on them. One of the easiest ways to make them accessible is to pin them to the Taskbar, something that just requires a couple of clicks. However, if you aren’t in the habit of using your Taskbar to launch programs, an alternative for you is to add Windows Settings to the Desktop context menu. In this article, we will be discussing how you can make this change.