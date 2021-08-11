Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Storms bring flooding, damage, Thursday is the hottest of the week

By Adis Juklo
abc27.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS EVENING: Warm And Very Humid. Temp In The 70s. OVERNIGHT: Muggy, Passing Downpour. Lo 76. THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Late Evening T-Storms. Hi 98. Numerous showers and storms are moving through the Mid-state as of early this evening. While localized damaging winds are possible, the main concern will be slow-moving downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Storms should wane from west to east as we approach sunset, with just a stray shower possible overnight.

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast#Thunderstorms#Heat Indices#Hot Humid#Central Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...

Comments / 0

Community Policy