Storms bring flooding, damage, Thursday is the hottest of the week

THIS EVENING: Warm And Very Humid. Temp In The 70s. OVERNIGHT: Muggy, Passing Downpour. Lo 76. THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Late Evening T-Storms. Hi 98. Numerous showers and storms are moving through the Mid-state as of early this evening. While localized damaging winds are possible, the main concern will be slow-moving downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Storms should wane from west to east as we approach sunset, with just a stray shower possible overnight.