National Geographic has canceled plans to hold an two-day Emmy showcase this weekend at the Westfield Century City mall, as concern grows over an uptick in COVID-19 infections and a rise in Delta variant cases. The event included close discussions between nominees (including “Genius: Aretha” star Cynthia Erivo) and voters, which began to feel inappropriate given the fact that the state of COVID-19 seems to be going in the wrong direction. Nat Geo said it will continue with the virtual elements of its Emmy Phase Two FYC campaigns, and is still looking at other alternatives. “Out of an abundance of...