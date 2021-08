Lionel Messi, arguably the best and most naturally gifted footballer ever, is saying adios to Barcelona and bonjour to Paris. The Argentinian superstar has signed a two-year deal with Paris St-Germain, bringing to an end a two decades long love affair with the Catalan giants, whom he joined aged just 13. The six times Ballon d’Or winner wept as he said his final goodbyes. Gavin Williamson might be close to tears this morning amid an ongoing row over A-level results. Elsewhere, David Cameron’s employer reportedly secured a multi-million pound contract after he lobbied Matt Hancock and Operation Brock is to be made permanent.