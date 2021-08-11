Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to tell if your stress levels are normal or the sign of something more

By By Megan Marples, CNN
WTHI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStress is an everyday occurrence for most people, but too much of it could be signs of a deeper issue. Stress is "a normal human response to anything physical or emotional that places a strain on the person," said Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at The New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Stress#Work Stress#Acute Stress Disorder#Breathing Exercise#Mental Health#The Aakoma Project#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise can strongly reduce depression, boost brain health

In a new study from Ruhr-Universität Bochum, researchers confirmed the dual beneficial effect of physical activity in depression. They found physical activity not only reduces depressive symptoms. It also increases the brain’s ability to change, which is necessary for adaptation and learning processes. The results show how important, seemingly simple...
KidsThrive Global

3 signs your child is stressed (that your doctor might miss)

Kids aren’t just miniature adults. Ask any pediatric specialist and they’ll tell you that kids’ minds, brains, and bodies don’t function the same as yours and mine…and they’re not supposed to (yet)!. This might seem like a “duh” concept, but while we’re quick to notice the difference between kids and...
Shelby County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Returning To Normal Isn't Good Enough To Reduce Stress

The pandemic has affected many things including people’s mental health. Stress has become more prevalent and Director of Public Health at Shelby County Community Services, Ed Lacheta, explains new research from Cornell University found that life expectancies have dropped. Lacheta goes into detail just what this added stress is doing...
Mental Healthpatient.info

The warning signs of stress

Any number of factors can cause stress to build up. Work is one of the most common causes, with 79% of UK adults reporting that they often experienced work-related stress in 2020. Money worries are also a key trigger, particularly among those worried about job insecurity as a result of the pandemic.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Tell if Your Self-Care Practice is Really a Pseudo-Regulator

Self care looks different for different people. “For one person, taking a bath may give them the opportunity to be present and to show care toward their body, and for another, looking at their body in the bath may prompt self-criticism, or they may stress about all the things they could be doing instead,” says licensed marriage and family therapist, Saba Harouni Lurie, LMFT. Likewise, seeing friends and family could bring joy for some, while it could be painful for others. It all comes down to whether the activities in question are functioning as self care or pseudo-regulators.
Mental Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

This simple online tool can tell how stressed you are by listening to you speak for just 90 seconds

Symptoms of stress are ambiguous at best. We’re told to watch out for increased anxiety (does anyone actually know what’s 'normal' or not?), changes in sleep patterns (that’s every day, then), and physical health changes (a.k.a. the basics of being a woman). All in all, if we go by these, we’ve got as much chance of telling whether we’re actually stressed as we have of becoming the next prime minister. That’s where Cigna’s StressWaves Test comes in.
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

So, How’s The Ole Stress Level?

Another anniversary of a natural disaster is now past, this one, of course, the derecho. The question now, aside from what do we do next, is how ARE we doing? Nick Calzada, a clinician with Center Associates in Marshalltown says the answer to that question is we are doing the best we can.
LifestyleThrive Global

How Does Going Outside Can Reduce Your Stress

Outside can improve memory, fight depression, and lower blood pressure here’s how. Psychologists have found more scientific-backed reasons why we should explore the natural world. Why Nature makes us happier and healthy. We don’t want to be forced to come to beautiful places for life such as Boulder Colorado, but...
Mental HealthPosted by
Parade

Take a Page Out of Simone Biles’ Book—Here Are 10 Signs That Something’s Not Good for Your Mental Health

At only 24 years-old, Simone Biles is the most successful gymnast in the world. She has an astounding 32 medals, from the Olympics and other international competitions. With her talent, she seems to have it all—from the outside, that is. Like anyone, Biles isn’t superhuman when it comes to her mental health. She’s prone to burnout, just like the rest of us.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Managing Social Anxiety Disorder

Priyam K. Mithawala, PharmD, BCPS; Natai M. Thomas, PharmD Candidate 2022. Anxiety disorders, which are the most common psychiatric illnesses, often go undiagnosed or undertreated. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) involves the persistent, intense fear of being observed or judged in social situations, such as public speaking or interactive settings, and affects a person's quality of life by impacting relationships, work or school, and social activities. Common comorbidities in patients with SAD include cardiovascular, neurologic, gastrointestinal, respiratory, autoimmune, and endocrine disorders. Psychological and pharmacologic approaches are used to treat SAD. It is important to consider treatment guidelines and patient-related factors in choosing the best therapy for a patient with SAD, and pharmacists' comprehensive knowledge of drugs and ability to evaluate drug therapy are essential in treatment management.
Mental Healthahealthiermichigan.org

4 Ways Grief Can Impact Your Mental and Physical Health

Most of us have some experience with grief. We’ve either lived through a loss or have helped a friend recover from one. Grief can come from many different circumstances. Typically, it is caused by the loss of a loved one, a relative, close friend or co-worker. But there can be other reasons people grieve. They may be dealing with the loss of a beloved pet, ending a career, or moving away and facing the loss of easy connection with friends and family. No matter what people are grieving for, the emotion can impact our mental as well as physical health.
Mental HealthWTHI

Are you Teflon or Velcro around stress? It matters

As we struggle through month after month of the pandemic, it can be difficult to keep a positive attitude about the present and the future. Even in a pandemic, positive psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman suggests the best approach might be to build strength and positivity from within. In her new book, "Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress into Strength," Boardman offers step-by-step instructions for getting the most out of each day.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Damage Your Body, Say Experts

The history of humans is often connected to the concept of Darwinism, or survival of the fittest. Our existence today is proof that we not only descended from survivors, and those survivors avoided risks and injuries, or survived them, to get where they needed to be to continue to the next generation. Sounds rather dystopian, but it's something to learn from.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Tips for Coping with ADHD

Living with ADHD can be overwhelming, but self-care, time management tools, and social support offer hope. ADHD affects all areas of your life. For many people, living with ADHD can make it a challenge to manage work, school, and relationships. While each person with ADHD is unique, some of the...
Yogamarthastewart.com

How Does Stress Impact Gut Health?

If you have ever had butterflies in your stomach, found that your morning coffee didn't exactly agree with you before a big presentation, or felt nauseated after getting bad news, then you're well-acquainted with how stress can impact your gut. "Some people, more than others, feel stress in their gut," says Dr. Nitin Ahuja, a gastroenterologist with Penn Medicine. And while temporary stressors—job interviews, softball team championships, dropping your daughter at college—may make you feel bad in the short term, constant stress at work or at home can also play a role in chronic gastrointestinal conditions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy