Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 408 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lakes of the Four Seasons, or near Hebron, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Valparaiso, Hebron, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Malden and Boone Grove. Including the following interstate Indiana I-90 between mile markers 33 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH