The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by County Administrator Mike Mason during their July meeting that referred to an anticipated $241,000 budget shortage due to changes in the Virginia Overtime Wages Act that would prevent county employees from receiving comp time in lieu of overtime wages. It was decided to move forward with a public hearing on implementing a 5% meals tax on 68 businesses identified that are not located in any towns that implement the tax to cover the additional expenses mandated by the State.