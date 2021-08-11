Mass. Rapid COVID-19 Test Protocol Will Let Close Contacts Stay in School
Massachusetts schools are poised to gain a new tool to help keep students and staff in classrooms even when they might have had possible exposure to COVID-19. Baker administration education officials plan to allow use of a "test and stay" protocol, already deployed in at least one other state, in which asymptomatic individuals who have had close contact with a confirmed infection can take rapid tests daily to monitor for COVID-19 rather than quarantine.www.necn.com
