Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 2-China July bank loans fall to 9-mth low, modest policy easing expected

By Kevin Yao
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* July new loans 1.08 trln yuan vs f’cast 1.20 trln yuan

* July M2 money supply +8.3% y/y, vs f’cast of +8.7%

* July TSF 1.06 trln yuan, vs f’cast 1.70 trln yuan

* Modest policy easing expected as Chinese economy slows (Adds analyst comment, details)

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China’s new bank loans fell more than expected in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country’s economic recovery.

The world’s second-largest economy has largely rebounded from massive disruptions caused by the pandemic last year, but recent new outbreaks of the Delta variants and severe flooding threaten to slow its recovery.

Chinese banks extended 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion) in new yuan loans in July, well down from 2.12 trillion yuan in June and the weakest level since October 2020, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.20 trillion yuan. Despite the drop, the total was still higher than 992.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

Household loans fell to 405.9 billion yuan in July from 868.5 billion yuan in June, possibly due to tougher property financing requirements, while corporate loans dropped to 433.4 billion yuan from 1.46 trillion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data.

Still, Chinese banks doled out a record 12.76 trillion yuan in new loans in the first half of 2021, even as the PBOC sought to cool broader credit growth to rein in debt risks amid rising defaults.

Financial markets are increasingly looking for signs that authorities will announce additional stimulus as post-COVID growth rates moderate. In July the PBOC cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity, and analysts expect another RRR cut this year.

“After stabilising in June, broad credit growth resumed its downward trajectory in July and is now at its slowest since February last year,” Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

“We expect the slowdown and resulting headwind to the economy to continue in the coming months, further RRR and policy rate cuts notwithstanding.”

DELTA DANGER

Many analysts are lowering growth forecasts for the second half of the year as China imposes restrictions to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant, which is dampening activity, particularly in services such as tourism, retail and restaurants.

Continued curbs on property speculation, higher raw material prices, tougher pollution controls and severe flooding in parts of the country are also weighing on growth.

Policy insiders and analysts told Reuters last week that China would bolster the economy with faster spending on infrastructure projects while the central bank would support activity with modest easing steps. Most analysts believe policy rate cuts this year are still unlikely, though some have recently begun to pencil them in.

The central bank said on Monday it would keep monetary policy flexible and appropriate to maintain stability as the pandemic persists and the domestic economic recovery is uneven. The PBOC cited a rebound in COVID-19 cases globally and the risk from expected policy shifts in developed countries that could affect cross-border capital flows.

The Politburo, a top-decision making body of the ruling Communist Party, pledged in July to maintain an accommodative stance.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.3% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, below a forecast of 8.7% in the Reuters poll and the 8.6% pace seen in June.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.3% in July from a year earlier, in line with expectations, and unchanged from June.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.7% in July - the weakest reading since February 2020 - from a year earlier and from 11% in June.

Luo Yunfeng, an analyst at Merchants Securities, expects TSF growth to bottom out in August as the central bank is expected to pump out more liquidity, which could help local government bond issuance and spur construction.

“One or two RRR cuts in the rest of the year are possible but the chance of cutting the loan prime rate (LPR) should be low,” Luo said.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In July, TSF fell to 1.06 trillion yuan from 3.67 trillion yuan in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected July TSF of 1.70 trillion yuan.

“One major reason for the (forecast) miss is still lackluster government financing,” Nomura analysts said. Net financing from government bonds slumped to 182 billion yuan in July from 751 billion yuan in June, they noted.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Mth#Y Y#Chinese#Pboc#Rrr#Capital Economics#Politburo#Communist Party#Central Bank Data#Merchants Securities#Lpr#Tsf#Nomura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economykitco.com

Baidu sees robust demand in $1 bln bond issue despite China regulatory concerns

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc (9888.HK) has raised $1 billion in a two-tranche U.S. dollar sustainability bond, negotiating better-than-expected terms amid strong demand and despite concerns about China's regulatory clampdown on the tech sector. It was the first major debt fundraising by a Chinese tech firm since...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s...
Economystlouisnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 5.17 trln yuan in July

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 5.17 trillion yuan (about 797.2 billion U.S. dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 633.26 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 656.78 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Businessraleighnews.net

Indonesia's central bank holds key rates at 3.50 pct

JAKARTA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia (BI) decided on Thursday to keep holding its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent to safeguard the Indonesian rupiah's exchange rate and support the economic recovery in the country. The deposit facility and lending facility rates were also held at...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Digital Yuan Helps Banks Catch up With Fintech, Says Moody’s

China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the ‘digital yuan,’ will give banks an edge after losing ground to fintech platforms in the payments sector, according to Moody’s. “We expect adoption of e-CNY to help reinforce banks’ position in the payments system because it will enhance their data collection ability and...
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

While some semblance of stimulus reduction has already begun, the BOE doesn’t seem to think inflation pressures are anything more than transitory. The ECB doesn’t meet again until September, though there has been plenty of signaling that extraordinary policy measures will be sticking around. Retail trader positioning suggests that EUR/USD...
Real Estatekfgo.com

China’s Evergrande Group vows to maintain operations, market stability

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande, the country’s most indebted property developer, pledged on Friday to do everything it can to resolve its debt issues and maintain the stability of the real estate market, a day after it was summoned by regulators. Evergrande issued the statement on its website hours...
Economyinvesting.com

Evergrande Pledges to Fix Debt After Rare Rebuke From Regulators

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pledged to fix its debt problems following a rare public rebuke from regulators as the developer struggles to stave off a liquidity crisis. Evergrande said it will do its best to maintain stable operations, resolve debt risks, and keep stability in housing and financial markets....
WorldFXStreet.com

PBOC 1&5 year loan prime rates left unchanged, as expected

China Leaves the five-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 4.65% (est 4.65%) and the one-year loan prime rate 3.85% vs 3.85% as expected. Meanwhile, the actual room for further cuts was not as large as it seemed, analysts at ANZ Bank argued. Their reasoning is that ''the People’s Bank of...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China sets yuan mid-point at 4-month low, but basket index advances further

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday set its official yuan midpoint at the weakest level in four months to reflect falls in spot prices a day earlier. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens past key level, set for biggest weekly drop in two months

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan slid through a key threshold on Friday and looked set for its worst weekly performance in two months, pressured by a much weakened official guidance rate and broad dollar strength amid growing risk aversion in global markets. The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers, buoyed by fears that the fast spreading Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21. However, the weakened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index higher again to 99, its highest since March 9, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar and quickly weakened past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level before changing hands at 6.5014 at midday, 67 pips softer than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.38% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly drop since mid June. Traders said continued strength in the basket index could bring disadvantages to China's exporters, who are also facing rising raw material costs. "The basket index is too high now. The yuan has been trading sideways for so long, so it's time for it to move a little bit," said a trader at a Chinese bank. But several traders said it was too early to tell if the Chinese currency would catch up with losses seen in other emerging market currencies recently. They noted some corporate clients quickly emerged to sell dollars on Friday morning, slowing the pace of the yuan's declines. Separately, China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday for the 16th consecutive month but that did little to dampen expectations that authorities will need to boost stimulus to counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. "We think pressure to relieve the financing strains of indebted borrowers will intensify over the coming months as the economy's strong rebound from COVID-19 starts to go into reverse," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. "As a result, alongside further RRR reductions we expect three 10-basis point cuts to the PBOC's policy rates over the coming year, starting next quarter," he added, noting any rate reductions are likely to be primarily aimed at reducing financial strains rather than supporting credit growth. Monetary easing should theoretically put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term, which would intensify if the U.S. Federal Reserve begins tightening policy soon, giving a further boost to the dollar. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.53, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5073 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4984 6.4853 -0.20% Spot yuan 6.5014 6.4947 -0.10% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.41% Spot change since 2005 27.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.84 98.89 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.53 93.575 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5073 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6816 -2.74% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyCoinTelegraph

People’s Bank of China in Shenzhen ‘cleans up’ illegal crypto firms

The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is taking a hardline approach to cryptocurrency-related activities deemed illegal. According to a report from state-run Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday, the branch has recently “cleaned up and rectified” 11 new companies suspected of engaging in illicit crypto trading. The...
BusinessShareCast

UK inflation eases to 2% in July, in line with BoE target

UK inflation fell more than expected in July, easing pressure on the Bank of England, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics. Consumer price inflation declined to 2% from 2.5% in June, coming in in line with the BoE’s 2% target and below expectations of 2.3%. This marked the first easing in inflation since February.
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Chinese Central Bank Branch in Shenzhen Shuts Down 11 Illegal Crypto Firms

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Shenzhen Branch launched a crackdown operation targeting 11 cryptocurrency-related companies suspected of engaging in alleged illegal activities. According to Global Times, the firms are accused of arranging illicit crypto transactions. Among the scrutinized businesses, one “well-known financial website” is suspected of illegally advertising forex transactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy