Commack, NY

Planet Fitness, Lidl, 3 eateries headed to Commack shopping center

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Commack shopping center is filling some large vacancies with a Planet Fitness, Lidl supermarket and three restaurants after the exits of several longtime tenants. Some of those former tenants' parent companies cited COVID-19 as the major reason for their exits. Among them was one of Mayfair's two anchors – a 31,000-square-foot Stein Mart department store that closed due to a pandemic-related bankruptcy last year.

