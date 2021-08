"Kathie Earley is a volunteer, participant and (most of all) friend of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center," said Julie Dyer, senior program supervisor for the center. Earley "is enthusiastic about life, always smiling, laughing (and) interacting with the other participants and staff, (and) her positive attitude is very contagious," Dyer said. Earley began attending the senior center in May 2014, and "she is willing to try anything at least once."