NBA Rumors: Allen, Cavs, Smith, Markkanen, Simmons

Jarrett Allen considered other teams in restricted free agency but ultimately inked a five-year, $100 million contract with Cleveland on the very first day league rules permitted him to do so. The center understands that the Cavaliers are attempting to turn around the franchise and he wants to be there as part of the transformation.
“It’s been one hell of a ride,” Allen told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Coming from Brooklyn, the championship aspirations in Brooklyn and then coming to a rebuilding team where not every game is going to be a fight for the championship, we know that, but we’re all fighting to get better, fighting to improve our game so down the line we can be part of a championship team. Seeing a team like this, knowing what it takes, we have all the right guys and the right mindsets to do it. So, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be part of this again, especially with these guys.’
“I see a bright future here that I fit in perfectly.”
- The Cavaliers are convinced that Allen and No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley can work together, Fedor writes in the same piece. “So much potential,” Allen said of Mobley. “That word is the word of the draft. So much potential. But really with Evan, you can see it in every aspect of his game.”
- The Suns are examining what type of return they might receive in a trade for 2020 No. 10 overall pick Jalen Smith , according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report . During his rookie season, the University of Maryland product appeared in just 27 regular-season games and six in the playoffs.
- The Celtics, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Timberwolves are among those expressing interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen , Fischer adds in the same piece. Markkanen, who is a restricted free agent, recently told French journalist Antti-Jussi Sipila that he would like a “fresh start” somewhere outside of Chicago (h/t Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports) .
- Rumors about Ben Simmons ceasing contact with the Sixers have circulated, though Tyrese Maxey tells FortyEightMinutes and other media in Philadelphia that he still talks with Simmons “all the time.” Daryl Morey & Co. are reportedly still eyeing Damian Lillard as they search for Simmons deals.
