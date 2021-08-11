Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Allen, Cavs, Smith, Markkanen, Simmons

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 8 days ago

Jarrett Allen considered other teams in restricted free agency but ultimately inked a five-year, $100 million contract with Cleveland on the very first day league rules permitted him to do so. The center understands that the Cavaliers are attempting to turn around the franchise and he wants to be there as part of the transformation.

“It’s been one hell of a ride,” Allen told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Coming from Brooklyn, the championship aspirations in Brooklyn and then coming to a rebuilding team where not every game is going to be a fight for the championship, we know that, but we’re all fighting to get better, fighting to improve our game so down the line we can be part of a championship team. Seeing a team like this, knowing what it takes, we have all the right guys and the right mindsets to do it. So, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be part of this again, especially with these guys.’

“I see a bright future here that I fit in perfectly.”

More NBA Rumors

  • The Cavaliers are convinced that Allen and No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley can work together, Fedor writes in the same piece. “So much potential,” Allen said of Mobley. “That word is the word of the draft. So much potential. But really with Evan, you can see it in every aspect of his game.”
  • The Suns are examining what type of return they might receive in a trade for 2020 No. 10 overall pick Jalen Smith , according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report . During his rookie season, the University of Maryland product appeared in just 27 regular-season games and six in the playoffs.
  • The Celtics, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Timberwolves are among those expressing interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen , Fischer adds in the same piece. Markkanen, who is a restricted free agent, recently told French journalist Antti-Jussi Sipila that he would like a “fresh start” somewhere outside of Chicago (h/t Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports) .
  • Rumors about Ben Simmons ceasing contact with the Sixers have circulated, though Tyrese Maxey tells FortyEightMinutes and other media in Philadelphia that he still talks with Simmons “all the time.” Daryl Morey & Co. are reportedly still eyeing Damian Lillard as they search for Simmons deals.

The post NBA Rumors: Allen, Cavs, Smith, Markkanen, Simmons appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Cavs#Mavericks#Cavaliers#Cleveland Com#Suns#Bleacher Report#Pelicans#Timberwolves#Bulls#French#Yahoo Sports#Sixers#Daryl Morey Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Damian Lillard Trade, CJ McCollum and Lauri Markkanen

The initial flurry of signings and trades from NBA's free agency has had some time to settle, but in the Association, the next league-changing move is always right around the corner. Though some of the biggest names available in the market have found new homes, there are still some high-level...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins And Moses Moody Could Be Involved In Ben Simmons Trade To Golden State Warriors

It is almost an open secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are actively shopping Ben Simmons, in an attempt to get a good return. Some have talked about Ben Simmons being packaged for a superstar, such as a Bradley Beal or a Damian Lillard. However, draft night came and went, and yet there still has not been a Ben Simmons trade. However, that could change very soon.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Hornets pursuing Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a restricted free agent on the Chicago Bulls. The organization is now willing to trade the power forward, however, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is demanding a first-round pick in return. Two days ago, Markkanen told the media that he has no plans to re-sign with Chicago. According to sources, the New Orleans Pelicans hold a trade exception amount of $17 million. One week ago, Lonzo Ball was traded to the Bulls via a sign-and-trade agreement. He was signed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the organization. In return, the Pelicans received Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. The deal was finalized ten hours ago.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets Want To Pair LaMelo Ball And Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen was once viewed as a rising young star in this league. During the 2018-19 season, Lauri Markkanen averaged a solid 18.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG, all while shooting 36.1% from beyond the ark. However, Markkanen was inconsistent during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, and it has been rumored that the Chicago Bulls might be willing to let him leave in a sign and trade.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs new duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is about to make history

NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for a photo with big man Evan Mobley after he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) I have to admit, I’m super excited to see what new Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick Evan Mobley and the Cavs newly-signed big man Jarrett Allen can do together as a duo of twin towers to help the Cavs become a better team and enter a new stretch of success in their history. Aren’t you excited?
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam, Goran Dragic

The NBA free agency period officially started on Monday, Aug. 2, giving organizations the chance to acquire players and make meaningful trades. This has already been an eventful offseason for many teams. The Los Angeles Lakers have made a host of noteworthy moves to increase their chances of returning to the NBA Finals after an unexpected first-round exit this year. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a team to watch in the Eastern Conference as they added Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder's Role, Lauri Markkanen, More

Even though the NBA news and transactions aren't coming as rapidly as they were earlier in the month, there are still notable moves taking place. For example, Dennis Schroder agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Many of the top players on...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Trade Proposal: The Good and Bad of Gordon Hayward for Larry Nance

A new trade proposal has Gordon Hayward landing with the Cavs. The Cavs need another wing player, one who can shoot, score, and play-make for the team. Right now the Cavs aren’t in a great position, with Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman having their fair share of issues, and no one else really able to step in behind them.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Cavs Rumors: Valentine, Reddish, Hartenstein, Kabengele

The Cavaliers remain on the hunt for a wing who can play rotation minutes, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, who reports that Denzel Valentine is among the free agents drawing interest from the team. Valentine, 27, spent the first five years of his NBA career in Chicago. He had...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green reveals hard truth about Ben Simmons ghosting Sixers amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well:
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: 2 rumored candidates they’d be in right to trade for

Memphis Grizzlies wing/forward Kyle Anderson handles the ball. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been active on the free agency market, which hasn’t necessarily been surprising. The Wine and Gold were set to have the $9.5 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and to some extent, the $3.7 million...
NBAindianapolispost.com

T-Wolves stumble to NBA 2K League split vs. Cavs

T-Wolves Gaming dropped into a tie for first in the NBA 2K League's Western Conference after splitting two games with Cavs Legion GC on Friday. The T-Wolves (19-7) are now level with Pacers Gaming (19-7) after falling 84-67 to the Cavs (8-16) before winning the rematch 76-73. Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left was the difference for the T-Wolves in the second contest.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: Where does Jarrett Allen rank among the league’s centers?

Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen, National Football League, Anderson Varejão, John "Hot Rod" Williams, Brad Daugherty, Kevin Love, National Basketball Association, Evan Mobley. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a number of high level centers throughout NBA history. Brad Daugherty, Hot Rod Williams, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Anderson Varajao...

Comments / 0

Community Policy