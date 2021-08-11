NBA Rumors: Allen, Cavs, Smith, Markkanen, Simmons

Jarrett Allen considered other teams in restricted free agency but ultimately inked a five-year, $100 million contract with Cleveland on the very first day league rules permitted him to do so. The center understands that the Cavaliers are attempting to turn around the franchise and he wants to be there as part of the transformation.

“It’s been one hell of a ride,” Allen told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Coming from Brooklyn, the championship aspirations in Brooklyn and then coming to a rebuilding team where not every game is going to be a fight for the championship, we know that, but we’re all fighting to get better, fighting to improve our game so down the line we can be part of a championship team. Seeing a team like this, knowing what it takes, we have all the right guys and the right mindsets to do it. So, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be part of this again, especially with these guys.’

“I see a bright future here that I fit in perfectly.”

