An Orlando City fan’s guide to the Leagues Cup

Orlando City will embark on its first international tournament berth on Thursday when the team faces off against Santos Laguna of Liga MX in the first round of the Leagues Cup.

Here’s what you need to know about the tournament, the competitors and what Orlando City would gain with a win:

Tournament structure

The Leagues Cup is an intraleague tournament featuring four teams from Liga MX and four teams from MLS.

The MLS sides will host the opening quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the tournament, with a final match held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.

Participating MLS teams were selected based on the top two teams in each conference to not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, while the Liga MX teams represent the top aggregate teams not qualified for the Champions League.

The other MLS sides include the Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC. The other Liga MX sides include Tigres, Pumas and Club Léon.

The tournament was played in one previous iteration in 2019, with Cruz Azul winning the final over Tigres.

Know your opponent

Santos Laguna is a longtime Liga MX competitor based out of La Comarca Lagunera in northern Mexico. The club has won six Liga MX championships in its history along with one Campeón de Campeones cup and a Copa MX title.

The team is returning the majority of its roster from last season when Santos finished in the Liga MX Clausura final match with a loss and draw to Cruz Azul.

Santos is currently undefeated through the first three games of the Liga MX Apertura, taking one win and two draws in the last month of play.

Liga MX vs. MLS

This tournament is part of a larger effort between Liga MX and MLS to create crossover opportunities between the top two North American leagues.

The leagues will also meet in this year’s MLS All-Star Game, which pits the top Liga MX players against the top MLS players. Orlando City captain Luis Nani and keeper Pedro Gallese were both selected to participate in that match.

While this tournament will help to support cross-pollination between the two leagues, it will also provide another testing ground for their long-held rivalry.

Only one MLS team advanced out of the opening round of the first iteration of the Leagues Cup — the Los Angeles Galaxy, who beat Oscar Pareja’s Tijuana team in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

The Lions will look to advance MLS into the final of the competition for the first time in the tournament.

Pareja’s Liga MX experience

Despite his standout MLS resume, Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja wasn’t satisfied with the way he left his short-lived tenure in Liga MX.

The coach ended his run with FC Dallas — where he played and coached for nearly 20 years — to take the helm of Club Tijuana in 2018. Pareja’s time with the team lasted just under a year as he posted a 21-10-16 record with the team.

Pareja points to his time in Liga MX as a major period of growth for himself as a coach, helping him to isolate areas to improve in his tactics and leadership. For the coach, Thursday’s match represents the first opportunity to test himself against Liga MX competition again.

League Cup quarterfinal match: Orlando City vs. Santos Lagunas, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Exploria Stadium

How to watch: ESPN+, TUDN, TSN

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .