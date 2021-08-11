Cancel
Jasper County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Porter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Porter, east central Lake and north central Jasper Counties through 445 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hebron, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valparaiso, Hebron, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Kouts, Boone Grove and Malden. Including the following interstate Indiana I-90 between mile markers 35 and 37. This includes... Valparaiso University and Porter County Fairgrounds. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

