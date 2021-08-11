Heat prompts cooling centers to open in Cumberland County Wednesday

Due to high temperatures in southern Maine for the next couple of days, several cooling centers are opening in Cumberland County to help folks get a break from the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory .

Cooling Center Locations

FALMOUTH

Family Ice Center — 20 Hat Trick Dr. — Wednesday - Friday 4:00 a.m. - Midnight Saturday & Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Falmouth Memorial Library — 5 Lunt Rd. — Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mason-Motz Activity Center — 190 Middle Rd. — Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. - Noon

PORTLAND

Troubh Ice Arena — 225 Park Ave. — Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.mm - 4:00 p.m. Masks are required. No additional services.

SCARBOROUGH

Scarborough Public Library — 48 Gorham Rd. — Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

SOUTH PORTLAND

South Portland Community Center — 21 Nelson Rd. — Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Masks are required.

South Portland Main Library — 482 Broadway Street — Wednesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.