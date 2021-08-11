Heat prompts cooling centers to open in Cumberland County Wednesday
Due to high temperatures in southern Maine for the next couple of days, several cooling centers are opening in Cumberland County to help folks get a break from the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory .
Cooling Center Locations
FALMOUTH
Family Ice Center — 20 Hat Trick Dr. — Wednesday - Friday 4:00 a.m. - Midnight Saturday & Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Falmouth Memorial Library — 5 Lunt Rd. — Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mason-Motz Activity Center — 190 Middle Rd. — Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. - Noon
PORTLAND
Troubh Ice Arena — 225 Park Ave. — Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.mm - 4:00 p.m. Masks are required. No additional services.
SCARBOROUGH
Scarborough Public Library — 48 Gorham Rd. — Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
SOUTH PORTLAND
South Portland Community Center — 21 Nelson Rd. — Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Masks are required.
South Portland Main Library — 482 Broadway Street — Wednesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.
