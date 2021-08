SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms during the morning hours will give way to a mix of clouds and sun. We warm up quickly and remain humid. Due to the combination of a high near 90 and the high humidity a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of Michiana from 1pm-8pm this afternoon and evening. Heat index values will be between 100-105 degrees. High of 89.