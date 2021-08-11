Cancel
Lowrie doubles in 10th, A’s top Indians for 5th win in row

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to five, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3. Oakland moved into sole possession of the top AL wild-card spot, one game ahead of Boston. Indians reliever Nick Wittgren retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus. A’s relievers Burch Smith, A.J. Puk, Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo, Lou Trivino and Andrew Chafin held Cleveland hitless for the final six innings.

