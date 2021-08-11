Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather

By Melissa Mack
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article74°F Strong evening thunderstorms. Warm, humid.

fox8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Northeast Ohio#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Fox 8 Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentwestrivereagle.com

West River Eagle Local Weather Outlook

Several weeks of hot weather is about to end abruptly on Friday. Sunrise will likely be covered with clouds but it will be a pleasant 62°F with a better than 55% chance of rain. NNW winds 10 mph to 17 mph will bring in the coolest temperatures we have had since springtime. It will only warm up to 74°F before it falls to 52°F by midnight. Skies will clear up a little bit in the afternoon but there is a strong possibility of afternoon thunderstorms and/or scattered showers. There is a 25% chance of overnight precipitation.
Environmentwbrz.com

Wednesday PM Weather: turning drier, turning hotter

Expect one more “active” day in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Higher heat will be the story to follow. Next 24 Hours: With low temperatures around 74 degrees once again, tonight will be partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Thursday will be one last “hoorah” for the scattered showers and thunderstorms. In fact, a bit more activity is expected tomorrow when compared with previous days and showers and thunderstorms could fire as early as daybreak. Any thunderstorms will be capable of brief downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Added showers and clouds will cause many locations to stop at 90 degrees or perhaps even in the upper 80s.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

A few spotty storms for Thursday, Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A weak front from the west will trigger a few spotty storms over the next couple of days. Coverage will be 30% Thursday with no more than a 10% chance Friday. Saturday will be dry while Sunday will supply a risk of a few showers and storms...
EnvironmentCleveland News - Fox 8

Summer rains taking a toll on your yard? AJ Petitti comes to the rescue

The Summer of 2021 will long be remembered as one of the wettest summers in decades. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says the rain, high humidity and heat have taken a toll on lawns in Northeast Ohio. Fox 8's Scott Sabol caught up with AJ and learned what we can do to repair some of the issues we are seeing from the summer weather. AJ's tips include:

Comments / 0

Community Policy