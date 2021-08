NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are lots of questions in Harlem where the Health Department says there’s an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. So far the city says nine people have been diagnosed and hospitalized. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, Department of Health workers are sampling and testing water from cooling towers in Central Harlem and bordering neighborhoods – the zip codes 10037 and 10039. That’s because most cases of Legionnaires’ disease can be traced to plumbing system. The disease is a type of pneumonia, caused by the bacteria legionella, which grows in warm water. “It’s very concerning for the neighborhood,” said Gloria Ortiz. “I’m afraid. I really...