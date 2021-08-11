Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Warren A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Warren County through 530 AM EDT At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Canadohta Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Spring Creek, Lottsville, Garland, Grand Valley, Tidioute and Bear Lake. The strongest storms will track near Bear Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH