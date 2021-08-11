Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Warren A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Warren County through 530 AM EDT At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Canadohta Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Spring Creek, Lottsville, Garland, Grand Valley, Tidioute and Bear Lake. The strongest storms will track near Bear Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
City
Columbus, PA
City
Garland, PA
City
Grand Valley, PA
County
Warren County, PA
City
Bear Lake, PA
City
Spring Creek Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...

Comments / 0

Community Policy