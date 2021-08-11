Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA AND CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 203 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Quartzsite, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#La Paz#Central La Paz#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Marrowbone, Fishtrap Lake, Belcher, Phyllis, Garden Village, Rockhouse, Lookout, Biggs, Mouthcard, Shelbiana, Fedscreek, Toonerville, Virgie and Paw Paw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KEITH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Richland Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding of local roads in Rayville from earlier thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:38:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-19 04:45:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until TIME 430 AM SST * At 130 AM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall over Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 135 VAVEAO ASO TOFI AUKUSO 19 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 430 i le taeao nei * I le 130 i le taeao nei, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Todd and eastern Mellette Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Westover to 4 miles southwest of Okreek to 6 miles south of Littleburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Okreek and Hidden Timber around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Delta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support the continued threat for moderate to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms through midnight tonight. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer, Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT /1245 AM MDT/. * At 951 PM CDT /851 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons and Coker.
Wolfe County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Wolfe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WOLFE COUNTY At 1214 PM EDT, Although heavy rain has tapered off, flash flooding is ongoing in south central Wolfe County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Flash flooding reported by the public and broadcast media. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Campton, Baptist, Vortex, Stillwater, Landsaw, Lane, Trent, Hollonville, Mary, Calaboose, Malaga, Flat, High Falls, Grannie, Lexie, Pine Ridge, Gilmore, Booth, Upper Gilmore and Rogers. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma Southern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain expected to spread across the warned area into early afternoon. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. While flooding from the earlier rains has likely begun to subside, this additional rainfall should lead to flash flooding once again. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hugo... Antlers Boswell... Fort Towson Sawyer... Rattan Soper... Messer Hugo Lake State Park... Oleta Kent... Goodland Kellond... Cloudy Raymond Gary State Park... Grant Apple... Dela Speer... Fallon FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 814 PM MDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located 14 miles south of Lamar, or 20 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 808 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 17 miles southwest of Lamar, or 19 miles north of Wray, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County, including the following locations Alvin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yuma THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 21:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 942 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wauneta and Alvin. Very heavy rain has fallen across eastern Phillips county. Some of this runoff may drain into northeast Yuma county, causing a rapid rise in water levels. Be especially cautious along the Frenchman and Patent creek in northeast Yuma county. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 814 PM MDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located 14 miles south of Lamar, or 20 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yuma THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeast Yuma County.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA, SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CORSON COUNTY At 748 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bullhead, or 17 miles west of Mclaughlin, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 758 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to 17 miles south of Holyoke to 5 miles northwest of Wray, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County, including the following locations... Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 249 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yuma THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy