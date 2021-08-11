Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA AND CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 203 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
