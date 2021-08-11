Cancel
The creators of a new Philly bike park want you to go play in traffic

WHYY
 8 days ago
A kid-sized piece of Denmark has landed in North Philadelphia. It’s called the Lil’ Safety Village and it’s a colorful, mini-road network complete with four-way intersection, pedestrian crosswalks, traffic signs, and, of course, bike lanes. Installed at the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and Cayuga Street, the tiny streetscape comes with a big ambition: to give kids and some adults a sense of what it’s like to bike in the city.

