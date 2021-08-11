Explore Babylon, Huntington and Southampton via bike share programs
If you’ve been envying the way Manhattanites cruise around on Citi Bike rentals, you, too, can pedal locally without saddling yourself with the cost of a bike. PedalShare, a bicycle sharing company that rents its two-wheeler fleet for $4 an hour throughout Suffolk County, recently added new pick-up stations in Huntington, Bridgehampton and at Sag Harbor’s Long Beach, said Patrick O’Donoghue, company co-founder with his cousin and fellow Southamptonite Chris Dimon.www.newsday.com
