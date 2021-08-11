Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Explore Babylon, Huntington and Southampton via bike share programs

By Jim Merritt
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been envying the way Manhattanites cruise around on Citi Bike rentals, you, too, can pedal locally without saddling yourself with the cost of a bike. PedalShare, a bicycle sharing company that rents its two-wheeler fleet for $4 an hour throughout Suffolk County, recently added new pick-up stations in Huntington, Bridgehampton and at Sag Harbor’s Long Beach, said Patrick O’Donoghue, company co-founder with his cousin and fellow Southamptonite Chris Dimon.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
City
Riverhead, NY
Huntington, NY
Cars
City
Babylon, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
City
Lloyd Harbor, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Bike#Labor Day Weekend#Mountain Bike#Pedalshare#Bethpage Ride#Village Board#Bluetooth#Babylon Pool Lrb#Kerber S Farm#Kerbersfarm Com#Joseph Lloyd Manor#African American#Coopers Beach Pick#Meadow Lane Pick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy