In the digital age, technology is a prime driver of bank success. Since the start of the pandemic, more consumers are using self-service banking and digital communications in preference to in-branch services. Although it’s early days, some of this behavioral shift is likely to be permanent. In this new world, technology can determine the overall customer experience, which is a bank’s defining competitive differentiator. In simple terms, technology has expanded from the back office, to be at the front middle and back of everything a bank does.