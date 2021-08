Fintech startup, Uni which is aiming to bring a range of differentiated credit products for Indian consumers, today announced the launch of its paylater card Pay 1/3rd. It is India’s longest interest-free credit product. The card automatically splits the transactions into 1/3rd allowing consumers to pay their monthly spends in 3 parts over 3 months for NO EXTRA charges. With Pay 1/3rd, Uni aims to intuitively solve the problem of short-term liquidity without burdening consumers with high-interest fees. It also offers customers the flexibility to ‘Pay in Full’ if they prefer not to pay in parts and in return, customers will enjoy a 1% reward in the form of cashback.