Mobile wallet adoption and usage has changed dramatically in the last 18 months as result of COVID-19 and along with it, so has how consumers pay at point-of-sale (POS) in-store. Join Arizent’s Michael Moeser as he examines the highlights from the new American Banker study called “Mobile wallets find their home in the future of POS” which covers the changes consumers have made in the their payment choices for in-store shopping as well as a how mobile wallets stand to gain from the upcoming introduction of checkout-free shopping in-stores.