Central Marin Fire Council Regular Meeting

The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Friday, August 13, to look at ways of improving the Jones County Volunteer Fire Department. The board recently sent a notice of termination to the Jones County Fire Council and invited Stater Fire Coordinator Brad Smith to Friday’s meeting to discuss ways to best serve the citizens of Jones County and keep the volunteer firefighters happy. Smith told supervisors the question is whether they want the fire department to stay as it is or make changes to the way the department is managed.