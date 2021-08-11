Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat Advisory Wednesday with the heat index near 105, even hotter Thursday. Here's your forecast

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 8 days ago

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values through Friday. A Heat Advisory covers the entire DMV from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. The only relief will be in the form of afternoon isolated, strong storms. Highs fall back into the 80s over the weekend.

Quick Forecast:
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated strong p.m. storms. High: 96.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. High: 98.

Forecast Discussion:
The heat index will again eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday and 105 Thursday. The entire DMV is under a Heat Advisory Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m. Please remember to stay hydrated, eat small meals and limit your time outside. Additionally, we'll be tracking isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. and before 7 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the DMV Thursday from noon - 8 p.m. Heat indices will be between 105 and 110 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 95-98. Winds: SW 5-15. Heat Index: 100-105.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, dangerously hot. Highs: 96-100. SW 10-15. Heat Index: 105-110.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n2RJ_0bOC8qaF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prdJL_0bOC8qaF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185Z4k_0bOC8qaF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bOC8qaF00


Extended Forecast:
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday with more widespread activity Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Not as hot Saturday with highs around 90 degrees. A cold front will knock highs back into the 80s Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. Highs: 94-98.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid, scattered thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Highs: 84-87.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJS0s_0bOC8qaF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwy33_0bOC8qaF00

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Index#Hot Saturday#Eclipse#Heat Advisory#Dmv#Forecast Discussion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

Summer heat cranks up; Heat index values nearing the triple digits.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Late summer heat will be in full force over the next several days with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Our pattern will remain fairly consistent over the next few days with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. Brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible along with a brief break in the heat.
Environmentwxxv25.com

8/19 – The Chief’s “Heat Advisory” Thursday Morning Forecast

Main focus in the short term will be on the potential for oppressive heat across the region. Today may actually be the coolest day of the next 3-4 days with highs climbing into the mid-90s across much of the area. Once we heat up the heat index values will climb and climb quickly with a good chunk of the area likely seeing heat index values over 100 degrees. Scattered showers/t-storms will aid in some relief to the lucky few.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Showers and storms move in late Thursday into Friday, ht conditions return

(WFXR) — Hot temperatures are returning to the forecast Thursday, but we’re also looking at another chance for wet weather later in the day. Pockets of fog will linger around Southwest Virginia for the Thursday morning commute through about 9 a.m. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s. By the afternoon, high temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s in the NRV and Alleghany Highlands. Southside, Central Virginia, and the Roanoke Valley will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions continue on Thursday and even on Friday for eastern Nebraska. A cold front as well as an upper level lower pressure system will begin to move into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening triggering thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Scattered thunderstorms will then move into central Nebraska around midnight and possibly move into eastern Nebraska early Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as the complex storm system moves through eastern Nebraska.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area

Hot and dry conditions will likely prompt heat alerts over the weekend. Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area from 9am through 7pm tonight. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but with high humidity the heat index will be near 105. Areas that do not see any rain could reach 111 degrees for a heat index this afternoon. Grab a water bottle! Rain will be in and out all day today. The New Roads area and the Felicianas are not included in the Heat Advisory because these spots are most likely to see on and off showers today. Overnight there won’t be much relief from the heat at temperatures only cool into the mid to upper 70s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy