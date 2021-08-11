Heat Advisory Wednesday with the heat index near 105, even hotter Thursday. Here's your forecast

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values through Friday. A Heat Advisory covers the entire DMV from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. The only relief will be in the form of afternoon isolated, strong storms. Highs fall back into the 80s over the weekend.

Quick Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated strong p.m. storms. High: 96.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. High: 98.



Forecast Discussion:

The heat index will again eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday and 105 Thursday. The entire DMV is under a Heat Advisory Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m. Please remember to stay hydrated, eat small meals and limit your time outside. Additionally, we'll be tracking isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. and before 7 p.m.



An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the DMV Thursday from noon - 8 p.m. Heat indices will be between 105 and 110 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast:



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 95-98. Winds: SW 5-15. Heat Index: 100-105.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, dangerously hot. Highs: 96-100. SW 10-15. Heat Index: 105-110.



Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday with more widespread activity Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Not as hot Saturday with highs around 90 degrees. A cold front will knock highs back into the 80s Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. Highs: 94-98.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid, scattered thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Highs: 84-87.

