Working from home job adverts rise

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a rise in jobs that advertise working from home compared with before the Covid pandemic, recruitment firm Reed has told the BBC. Prior to the pandemic, 1% of recruitment firm Reed's job vacancies advertised remote working, but this rose to 5% in 2021. Many office workers shifted...

Apple
Retail
Jobs
Cisco
Posted by
Ladders

24 companies hiring for remote, work-from-home jobs right now

FlexJobs has highlighted companies offering remote jobs since 2007, but the coronavirus pandemic put a renewed spotlight on the benefits of remote work. More companies are switching to long-term, remote work, and many people are focused on finding permanent remote jobs (and part-time, remote job.) The companies on the list below are a sampling of the remote jobs available now in FlexJobs’ directory.
Posted by
NBC News

From pay to visibility, bosses have ways to get remote workers back

The impact of Covid on where, when and how America works has been no less than seismic. For some, it was a silver lining: No commute, lower expenses for everything from driving to dry cleaning and more time with family. With proximity less of a priority, many migrated from cities to suburbs in search of homes big enough to accommodate remote work and school. Initially, employees encouraged the shift, using technology to mimic in-person connectivity and assuring customers, shareholders and lenders that they could remain productive and profitable in spite of the upheaval.
Posted by
The Independent

‘It implies we have less value’: How employees feel about salary cuts for remote workers

The government has now lifted its pandemic requirement for people to work from home where possible, instead advising that employees may begin to return to office life. But in recent weeks the push for workers to gradually return to their desks is starting to feel like more of a shove.According to screenshots seen by Reuters, Google employees could see differences in pay going forward if they work from home long-term. The brand has reportedly introduced an internal pay calculation tool that lets staff work out how their location might affect their wages.But this isn’t just Silicon Valley. An unnamed senior...
Posted by
The Independent

Three easy ways to work smarter from home

There’s been a strange paradox in the last twelve months that it might take a Greek philosopher to help us understand. What can Aristotle teach us about a year characterised by athleisure gear and endless takeaway deliveries? Well, Aristotle felt that time was a measure of change, and, as a result, the experience of it could be wildly varied. If you’ve found yourself finally catching up with friends in the last few weeks with a sense of disbelief that it’s been more than a year since you saw them last, then you’re experiencing this. So little change has happened in our private lives that time feels brief when we reflect on it. The paradox is that in the world of work the way we do our job has so fundamentally transformed that it feels like there’s been eight lifetimes change since last March. Most of us can remember Zoom calls that seem like they’ve lasted a month on their own.
BusinessBBC

Google may cut pay of staff who work from home

Google employees in the US who opt to work from home permanently may get a pay cut. The technology giant has developed a pay calculator that lets employees see the effects of working remotely or moving offices. Some remote employees, especially those with a long commute, could have their pay...
Home & Gardenamericanlifestylemag.com

5 Essentials for a Permanent Work-from-Home Space

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people found themselves scrambling to create a work-from-home space that satisfied their needs. However, not many people could have predicted these temporary spaces would become permanent. Although this is not the new normal for every working adult, it certainly is for many. According to...
TechnologyNewsday

Tech review: Working from home? Be aware of bossware

Your home is your castle, but it doesn’t have a big enough moat to keep your boss out. Privacy software maker Surfshark says more than 20% of businesses have installed or plan to install "bossware" — software that monitors work-from-home employees. Bossware makes sure employees are at the computer and doing company work by using intermittent webcam snapshots, screenshots and keystroke logging. Usually installed with the employee’s knowledge, Bossware is enabled when employees log in to their work portal and is disabled when employees log out. But Surfshark says some companies are using techniques concealed from employees, such as email monitoring and collecting internet browsing history.
Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Google Employees Who Choose to Work From Home Could Get a Salary Cut

The home office has revolutionized the cultures of companies both large and small. Right now, many of them are testing hybrid models that allow their employees to go to corporate offices and work from home, in addition to completely remote models. Before 2020, it was a novel idea to apply...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Stress Less While Working From Home With These 5 Tips

Working from home is becoming a preferred option by many people wishing to establish a better work-life balance, carve out more time for themselves, and save the commute. Rather than spending a long time in traffic, paying for parking, and missing your children’s school events, you can work from the comfort of your home while often being able to set the hours that suit you the best.
Career Development & AdviceBoston Herald

Working from home a key issue with managers, staff

After the pandemic forced offices to close, millions of people converted homes and apartments into workspaces and helped keep their companies afloat. Many want to continue working remotely, and employers have talked about adopting hybrid models. But there’s a big disconnect. While most employees believe remote work is beneficial and...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

8 best productivity hacks for working from home

The incidence of COVID-19 has forced many to find the home as an office space, we all became remote workers by chance. While many have found immense pleasure in this new normal, the transition has not been the same for the majority of people out there. Working from home for...
Posted by
TheStreet

How to Lower the Extra Costs of Working From Home

Opting to work from home served as an important means of protection against Covid-19, but consumers’ lack of access to employer facilities has led to a burdensome increase in their household bills since March 2020. According to the latest doxoINSIGHTS report, consumers saw the greatest rise in utilities, mobile phone and their cable and internet bills.
TechnologyThe Verge

Go read this story of tech workers who secretly work multiple remote jobs

For journalists and others in creative and technical fields, having a side hustle or doing freelance work is extremely common. In addition to a day job an editor, for example, one may write paid-per-piece articles for other publications who aren’t competitors of her primary employer, and typically (ideally) with her employer’s explicit or tacit approval. Some people do so for the needed additional income, some like the work.
Home & GardenTech Times

Work From Home Cheatsheet: 5 Key Ways to Work Better

The pandemic introduced the need for people to transform their homes into a workspace, with a record number of organizations choosing to continue their operations remotely for the foreseeable future. The number of people working as freelancers or independent consultants has also increased exponentially, making up 36% of the total workforce in 2020. Therefore, it has never been more essential for people to optimize their home-workspace and establish routines to maximize their productivity. Here are five ways you can improve your workflow at home.

