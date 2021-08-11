Cancel
Covid: Stevie Nicks cancels US performances to 'keep healthy'

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Stevie Nicks has cancelled all of her gigs for the rest of the year due to rising Covid cases in the US. The 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac and solo star had been due to perform at events in Colorado, California and Texas. "My primary goal is to keep healthy so...

MusicPopculture

Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham's Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood's attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
CelebritiesBillboard

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates: Here's Who Will Replace Her at BottleRock

Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday (Aug. 10) that she will no longer tour for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman revealed she canceled her live performances this year in a short note on her Twitter account. She was previously slated to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley in California over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-5) and both weekends of Austin City Limits in Texas (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10). She was also on the lineup for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in Louisiana (Oct. 8-17), which announced Sunday it was canceling its 2021 event.
Public HealthRolling Stone

Limp Bizkit Cancel August US Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
Public Healthmetalinsider.net

More bands cancel shows due to Covid-19 cases

Whether people want to believe it or not, we are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while touring has come back in a big way over the last couple of months, cases are still affecting shows. Loudwire reported Monday that over the weekend, more bands, namely KoRn,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Stevie Nicks Cancels Tour: I’ll ‘Probably Never Sing Again’ if I Get COVID

In a statement on Twitter, Stevie Nicks announced that she will cancel the five shows she had planned for her U.S. tour due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” the statement read. Nicks is vaccinated but cited her age, 73, as one of the reasons why she’s being “extremely cautious” about the virus. “If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” reads a Facebook post by the singer. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.” Shows in Colorado, California, Texas, and Louisiana were scheduled to start Sept. 3 but will no longer be happening. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed,” Nicks’ statement read. “but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Public Healthwfav951.com

Stevie Nicks Scraps All Upcoming Dates Due To Covid

Stevie Nicks has scrapped her upcoming festival appearances due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant. Nicks told Rolling Stone: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising Covid-19 cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Cancels Future Festival Appearances: Is This Because of Her Health?

It seems fans won't see Stevie Nicks in a while as she announced her withdrawal from her future festival appearances for a fundamental reason. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rock and roll legend stated that she's canceling her gigs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the fast-spreading Delta variant is also one of the significant causes why she made the decision.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie sells catalog

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has sold her 115 song catalog to Hipgnosis, the London-based company that invests in evergreen music catalogs. According to The Guardian, the sum is for an undisclosed amount but gives the company the rights to 48 of the band’s 68 songs on their most successful albums.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Addiction Issues: 'I Survived Me'

The rock 'n roll lifestyle can be a notoriously tricky one to navigate — and for Stevie Nicks, making it through the turbulent times remains a source of pride. The legendary singer, 73, joined Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show Beyond the Influence Radio on Wednesday, and revealed that while she hasn't exactly solidified plans to share her life story with the world, there's a certain subject she'd like to avoid should she one day do so.
Public HealthSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Stevie Nicks bows out of BottleRock Napa citing COVID-19 concerns

Stevie Nicks, a two-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is bowing out of BottleRock Napa Valley due to concerns over COVID-19. The superstar vocalist, championed as both a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, made the announcement via social media. “These are challenging...
MusicNME

Foo Fighters to replace Stevie Nicks at Shaky Knees Festival

Foo Fighters will replace Stevie Nicks on the bill at Shaky Knees Festival in October after the latter cancelled all of her 2021 tour dates this week. The Central Park, Atlanta festival, which will take place from October 22-24, had been set to welcome the Fleetwood Mac musician as their Friday night headliner.
Celebritieskgns.tv

Stevie Nicks cancels several tour dates

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stevie Nicks fans are going to have to wait until next year to see the “Stand Back” singer perform. Nicks announced on Twitter Monday that she is canceling her five tour dates that were scheduled to start in September. The 73-year-old said she hopes she can...

