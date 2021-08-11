Covid: Stevie Nicks cancels US performances to 'keep healthy'

In a statement on Twitter, Stevie Nicks announced that she will cancel the five shows she had planned for her U.S. tour due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” the statement read. Nicks is vaccinated but cited her age, 73, as one of the reasons why she’s being “extremely cautious” about the virus. “If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” reads a Facebook post by the singer. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.” Shows in Colorado, California, Texas, and Louisiana were scheduled to start Sept. 3 but will no longer be happening. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed,” Nicks’ statement read. “but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”