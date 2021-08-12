Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Oregon declares state of emergency as another ‘extreme heatwave’ looms

By Hallie Golden in Seattle
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TX8f_0bOAborB00

Oregon declared a state of emergency as the Pacific north-west prepared for triple-digit temperatures mere weeks after a deadly heatwave clobbered the region. People streamed into cooling centers and misting stations on Wednesday amid sweltering heat.

Governor Kate Brown said: “Oregon is facing yet another extreme heatwave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy.”

The declaration went into effect on Tuesday, amid concerns over the safety of residents, some of whom do not have air conditioning, and the impact the soaring temperatures could have on critical infrastructure. The order is expected to remain in place until 20 August.

Temperatures soared to 97F (36.1C) by the evening in Portland on Wednesday.

In a “worst-case scenario”, the temperature could reach 111F (44C) in some parts of western Oregon by Friday before a weekend cooldown, the National Weather Service warned. But temperatures are more likely to rise to 100F or above for three consecutive days, peaking around 105F on Thursday.

Sizzling weather also was expected in other parts of the country. The NWS said heat advisories and warnings would be in effect from the midwest to the north-east and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday.

Brown, the governor, recommended Oregonians take proactive steps to keep cool, including staying well hydrated; visiting one of the dozens of cooling centers at libraries, community centers and other spaces across the state; and watching out for neighbors, friends and family.

The heatwave arrives less than two months after record-high temperatures, which in some areas exceeded 115F (46C), resulted in hundreds of deaths across the Pacific north-west and western Canada.

Meteorologists reported that the extreme temperatures came from two pressure systems, while a study from World Weather Attribution determined that the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change”.

This week’s heatwave is also the result of a high-pressure system forming over the north-east Pacific. But the temperatures are expected to be more intense as a direct result of the climate crisis, said Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist.

And the fact that temperatures in some areas are expected to climb into the triple digits for the second time this summer is also significant. “This would be kind of a heatwave that maybe we experience every two to three years in the past, but this will be the second strong one this summer,” said O’Neill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ost1t_0bOAborB00

O’Neill said: “Each consecutive day that we have over 100-degree weather is when the impacts really compound and we start to see more and more adverse impacts on public health and also on agricultural livestock production, things like that.”

Jon Bonk, a meteorologist at the NWS in Portland, said that, similar to the heatwave in late June, temperatures in many areas of the region were not expected to cool significantly at night. The Willamette Valley and the Portland metropolitan area, for example, typically see their temperatures cool to the 50s or lower 60s at this time of year, but they may not get below 70F later this week.

“The folks that are used to receiving relief at night just by opening their windows, say, if they don’t have air conditioning, they’re not getting quite that same relief that they’d ordinarily expect,” he said.

Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, also declared a state of emergency.

Washington state is expected to see extremely high temperatures too, with an excessive heat warning across much of the eastern half of the state. The city of Yakima could see triple digits four days straight beginning on Wednesday, according to the NWS. Seattle is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low or mid-90s.

Meanwhile, in California, the state’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.

The east end of northern California’s Dixie fire flared up as afternoon winds increased, fire officials said.

Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the fire has destroyed at least 1,045 buildings, including 550 homes, in the northern Sierra Nevada. Newly released satellite imagery showed the scale of the destruction in the small community of Greenville that was incinerated last week during an explosive run of flames.

The fire is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire. Fire crews are bracing for rising temperatures and declining humidity in coming days.

The cause of the Dixie fire was under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

California authorities arrested a man last weekend who is suspected in an arson fire in remote forested areas near the Dixie fire. Gary Maynard, a 47-year-old former college professor, has been charged with intentionally setting the Ranch fire in Lassen county, according to court documents. Maynard denies setting the fire, the papers say.

And in south-eastern Montana, communities in and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation were ordered to evacuate as the uncontrolled Richard Spring fire grew amid erratic winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 39

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#Sierra Nevada#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Oregonians#Cal Fire#Pacific Gas Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
JobsThe Guardian

Too hot to work: the dire impact of extreme heat on outdoor US jobs

In the next few decades, Americans who work outdoors could increasingly find that it is simply too hot to do their jobs without risking their health. By 2050, nearly 60% of outdoor workers – such as construction workers, emergency responders and farmworkers – could experience at least one week of workdays when extreme heat makes it too dangerous for them to work. This is in a scenario where little to no action is taken to reduce emissions. Currently less than 10% of outdoor workers lose work days to extreme temperatures.
Pennsylvania StatePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tropical Storm Fred to bring steady rainfall to Western Pa.

Southwestern Pennsylvania should brace for rain and potential flooding as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are anticipated to bring heavy rainfall to the region Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the region — including Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties — from 5 a.m. till 8 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said.
Environmenthngn.com

Bootleg Fire Finally Contained Amid Threat of Other Wildfires in the U.S.

Oregon authorities reported that the Bootleg Fire, which has burned down more than 413,000 acres across the region, has been fully contained thanks to firefighters. The massive wildfire was 100% contained after burning for 39 days and firefighters struggling to douse the flames. The blaze became one of the largest fires in the history of Oregon. The area that the Bootleg Fire ravaged included national forest and private land northeast of Klamath Falls.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Thomas Quasthoff: ‘From birth, my mum felt guilty. I had to show her I made the best of my life’

Thomas Quasthoff has been retired from classical music for nearly a decade now. The German bass-baritone was in his early 50s when he made the shock announcement – an age when singers of his type are still in their prime. His elder brother Michael had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2010, and that diagnosis and his brother’s subsequent death had left Quasthoff temporarily physically incapable of singing.
EnvironmentPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fueled by wind, largest wildfire moves near California city

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph from late morning to...
AnimalsThe Guardian

California man sues over injuries after bear surprised him in dumpster

A California man has filed a lawsuit after he was injured trying to flee from a bear that surprised him in a Lake Tahoe dumpster. John Donaldson is seeking $15,000 in damages from a condominium association and waste management company for injuries he said he suffered in the encounter at a condo complex in the Incline Village area, which has long had problems with bears breaking into homes, cars and garbage cans in search of food.
The Guardian

Sackler family won’t settle unless off the hook from opioid suits, court told

Members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will not contribute billions of dollars to a legal settlement unless they get off the hook for all current and future lawsuits over the company’s activities, David Sackler told a court on Tuesday in a rare public appearance. At a...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW police fine 600 people on first day of Covid crackdown blitz

New South Wales police issued nearly 600 infringement notices to people flouting tough new health orders on the first day of a three-week crackdown designed to get the state’s escalating Covid crisis under control. The deputy commissioner, Mal Lanyon, said some people were still not complying even after a 5km...
EnvironmentPosted by
Times Leader

Winds drive nation’s largest wildfire toward California city

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters faced more dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph (64...
POTUSThe Guardian

Biden sets aside $500m to fund ‘unexpected’ Afghan refugee needs

Joe Biden has authorized up to $500m from an emergency fund to meet “unexpected urgent” refugee needs stemming from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, including for Afghan special immigration visa applicants, the White House said. The US is preparing to begin evacuating thousands of Afghan SIV applicants who risk retaliation...
WorldThe Guardian

Evacuations continue in Afghanistan – in pictures

Following the Taliban’s military takeover of the country, westerners continue to leave. Afghans hoping to escape Taliban rule have gathered in Kabul, with many making desperate attempts to flee. There was chaos at the airport, where troops used guns and helicopters to clear the runways, and several people died in frantic last-minute attempts to escape by clinging to departing planes.
AustraliaThe Guardian

Snake shocks Sydney shoppers by slithering along supermarket spice shelf

A three-metre-long python has surprised shoppers in a Sydney supermarket by slithering along a shelf in the spice section with a Woolworths spokesperson saying it was a “slippery and rare customer”. “Only in Australia!” Hilary Leigh wrote in a Facebook post when sharing a video of the large snake at...

Comments / 39

Community Policy