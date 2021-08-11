Clean up begins after severe thunderstorms hit the DMV

Crews are working to clean the streets of the DMV Wednesday due to the impact of severe thunderstorms in the region Tuesday causing thousands to lose their power.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Dominion Energy's power outage map , about 20,000 customers are without power. Pepco's outage map shows about 1,600 customers are without power in D.C. and Maryland.

There is no word at this time on when power may be restored.

The strong storms hit the area Tuesday evening with damaging winds and heavy downpours . Several counties in D.C., Virginia and Maryland were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, as the strong winds and rain moved east.

Wednesday morning, emergency road crews were at the scene of a tree down on Allspice Drive in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said. They expect the road to be cleared by the morning rush.

In Virginia, there are reports of downed trees and wires. Crews are at the scene clearing the damage, Fairfax County Police said:

Virginia Route 7 between George C. Marshall Drive and Dominion Drive in Falls Church.

Freedom Lane at Kirby Road.

Old Dominion Road is blocked between 6th Place and 1st Place in McLean

Lemon Road and Westmoreland in McLean

Idylwood Road is blocked from Friendship Lane to Dulles Toll Road Bridge

Hunter Road at Glenvale Drive

A heatwave continues to blanket the DMV. The heat index will again eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday and 105 Thursday. More isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday with more widespread activity Saturday.

