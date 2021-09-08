CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast: Join the global manhunt for John Ruffo

By Matthew Mosk
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0et5_0bO8WntG00

John Ruffo engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in U.S. history: a $350 million swindle.

But even after his arrest, no one really knew Ruffo. When the unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman pleaded guilty in 1998 and received a 17-year prison sentence, his story was just beginning. He turned in his ankle monitor, made a final stop at an ATM, drove to JFK Airport and vanished.

In Season 2 of "Have You Seen This Man?" a podcast from ABC Audio hosted by 'The View's' Sunny Hostin, the ABC News Investigative Unit joins the U.S. Marshals cold-case fugitive manhunt for Ruffo as they span the globe and uncover surprising details about his cloak-and-dagger past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgLto_0bO8WntG00
U.S. Marshals - PHOTO: U.S. Marshals provided this age progression image of John Ruffo.

Was that Ruffo behind home plate at a Dodgers-Red Sox game? Was there significance to a scrap of paper found in his jacket pocket with contact info for his longtime barber -- now living on the Italian coast? Could Ruffo's confidential work for the FBI or speculation about possible mob ties provide insight on his whereabouts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tD1p_0bO8WntG00
ABC NEWS - PHOTO: JOHN RUFFO

New episodes every Wednesday. Check this page each week for information revealed in each episode.

Listen, subscribe and rate the show on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Amazon Music , iHeartRadio , Spotify , Stitcher , TuneIn and Audacy .

A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global search for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform.

For "Have You Seen This Man?" season 1 on the manhunt for fugitive Lester Eubanks, click here

TRAILER FOR SEASON 1:

EPISODE 1: Hold on, Marshal Kevin

John Ruffo, a small-time computer salesman from New York City with a surprising gift for deception, committed a staggering $353 million bank fraud. Handed a 17-year sentence, the U.S. Marshals had him in handcuffs, ready to haul him off to prison. What happened next would leave a trail of shattered lives and spark one of the longest, most intensive manhunts in U.S. history.

MORE: Who is on US Marshals' top 'Most Wanted' list

Follow along as you listen to the episode:

John Ruffo is seen here with his wife, Linda Lausten:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5hq6_0bO8WntG00
U.S. Marshals - PHOTO: John Ruffo pictured with wife Linda.

This is John Ruffo's passport, seized by U.S. Marshals after his arrest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS4y4_0bO8WntG00
U.S. Marshals - John Ruffo's passport, seized by US Marshals after his arrest

This is the last known image of John Ruffo, caught on a security camera withdrawing $600 from an ATM in Queens, New York, before disappearing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hsy5i_0bO8WntG00
U.S. Marshals - The last known image of John Ruffo, caught on a security camera withdrawing $600 from an ATM in Queens, New York, before disappearing.

The U.S. Marshals say this is John Ruffo, spotted at a museum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAjjN_0bO8WntG00
U.S. Marshals - John Ruffo is seen here in this family photo.

EPISODE 2: Project Star

The crime was audacious -- the biggest swindle of its time -- falsely trading on the name and clout of American's tobacco giant, Phillip Morris. Getting access to millions, John Ruffo transformed himself into a Wall Street high roller. He spun fantastical tales of secret government missions. And when it all started to unravel, he ripped a page from a John Grisham thriller, leaving U.S. Marshal criminal profilers to make sense of a cryptic farewell note.

A former employee of Ruffo's has come forward with a rare home video showing the wanted fugitive before he disappeared more than 20 years ago.

EPISODE 3: The Dream

Linda Lausten spent 19 years married to a man she never really knew. His escape sent her reeling -- as if widowed by a husband who wasn't dead. She starts to uncover clues about who John Ruffo really was. As the U.S. Marshals continue their search, go along as a tantalizing lead takes them inside Dodger Stadium.

EPISODE 4: The Long Con

Investigators thought they knew John Ruffo when they exposed his crime. But in tape recorded prison calls, Ruffo's accomplice tells the FBI they don't know the half of it. One of Ruffo's lawyers reveals the reason he needed a top secret clearance to mount Ruffo's defense. And as Ruffo's past takes shape, U.S. Marshals enter a maze of fake identities and front companies, trying to follow the money.

EPISODE 5: In from the Cold

In secret diaries he left behind, John Ruffo spins an exotic Cold War tale. But is it all part of another Ruffo con? Did one FBI veteran carry crucial information to the grave? We go in search of retired agents and an infamous convicted FBI turncoat to see if any of them hold answers to the mystery of Ruffo’s escape.

Comments / 3

ABC News

ABC News

396K+
Followers
100K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruffo
Person
John Grisham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fbi#U S Marshals#Abc Audio#Italian#Fbi#Google Podcasts#Amazon Music#Iheartradio#Hulu Original#Abc News Longform#The U S Marshals#American#U S Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial

The true-crime-podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Longtime Former WGN-TV Anchor Allison Payne Dies At 57

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago television icon Allison Payne has died. The longtime news anchor spent 21 years at WGN-TV Channel 9 before retiring 10 years ago. The station said Payne returned home to her native Detroit in 2011, following a series of health issues. She was 57 years old.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

A woman in the US is sentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiring to kill her husband, pretending he drowned while hunting ducks

American Denise Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison for participating in the conspiracy to kill her husband, pretending that he drowned while hunting ducks, they report local media. The hearing followed the decision of the Court of Appeals, of November 2020, to reverse the death sentence, previously imposed against Williams.
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
U.S. Politicscodelist.biz

Cardi B & Her Sister Sued By Trump Fans For $20 Million

Three suspected supporters of Donald Trump squint at the big money. As reported by Billboard and Page Six, among others, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina and their partner were sued for a total of $ 20 million. The trio with the “Make America Great Again” attitude feels slandered and wrongly defamed as racists.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attacks show devastating wreckage and heroic ironworkers who cut through steel beams

NEW photos, obtained exclusively by The Sun, show the horrifying destruction of the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. Taken by Chris Maher, a steelworker who was working in New York City on the day the towers collapsed, the series of photos show the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings in the days following the destruction.
Los Angeles, CATODAY.com

'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear reported missing 3 days ago, manager confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months. Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.
AnimalsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Cesar Millan's Pit Bull Allegedly Mauled One Of Queen Latifah's Dogs To Death, Dog Trainer Tried To Cover Up The Incident: Report

Famed dog trainer Cesar Millan's pit bull not only allegedly attacked a promising gymnast, but also mauled one of Queen Latifah's dogs to death, according to a lawsuit. Former gymnast Lidia Matiss is reportedly suing Millan after she was attacked by his dog, Junior, in 2017, which resulted in the end of her gymnastics career. Matiss' attorneys — Omar G. Qureshi and Brian M. Adesman — claimed Millan knew his dog had a history of being violent, yet regularly allowed the pup to roam free.
Mental Healthleedaily.com

Sixteen Years Old Flash Actor Logan Williams Cause Of Death Finally Confirmed: Reports Out

A week before his 17th birthday, Logan Williams tragically passed away on April 2. He is best remembered for portraying a young Barry Allen in The CW’s “The Flash”. An accidental drug overdose was officially determined as the definite cause of Logan Williams‘ death by the coroner’s office. Obsession with cocaine, vaping, or your phone can affect your brain without you being conscious of it at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy