The ongoing fight between Requiem and Omega has been at the heart of the story in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. As of this writing, we still don’t really know if both sides can be trusted with anything, but at the very least, we know Omega for sure cannot. Omega is a Russian-led group that connected the world to the Dark Aether and brought the zombies in. In Outbreak, Treyarch has added in a new surprise that was not discussed before. Here is how to take down the Omega helicopter in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.