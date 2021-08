On Monday night, the Indiana School Board heard from some concerned citizens about face masks at school. Some parents said during public comment they were concerned over the federal mandate requiring those riding the school bus to wear masks but being allowed to take those masks off once they arrive at school. The parents in attendance also questioned the need for masks as a preventative measure. Superintendent Michael Vuckovich reiterated that masks for students at the school are optional for now, but said they are awaiting for further guidance from the PA Department of Health.