Recently I took my first road trip in an EV and TBH, I won't shut up about it — on behalf of Chevrolet, I drove a 2022 Bolt EUV from Boston, Mass. to New Hampshire's White Mountains, which made for a seriously fun experience. While I wasn't initially familiar with many of the functions like regenerative braking or Super Cruise, I also hadn't previously been familiar with the phrase "range anxiety," which was tossed back and forth between the reps from the company and guests in the auto biz.