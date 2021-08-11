The Great Resignation: How to Proactively Address the WorkQuake Now
The busy roadside Burger King marquee announced, “WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”. This is a cautionary signpost for leaders of our time. As companies struggle with the uncertainty of hybrid model shifts in the return to work, one thing is certain — employees are leaving. News headlines have been fixated on “The Great Resignation” and turnover contagion. In fact, 95% of workers are currently considering changing jobs and 92% or willing to switch industries to land a new position, according to a recent survey by career site by Monster.ceoworld.biz
