The Great Resignation: How to Proactively Address the WorkQuake Now

Success in today’s knowledge-based economy can be more effective when executives can manifest themselves as change agents who reshape, and in some cases, manipulate corporate culture to better apply knowledge and create competitive advantage. Building on the three aspects of corporate culture (collaboration, trust and learning), companies can attempt to continuously innovate and create new and valuable services or products through applying new ideas and knowledge. This article is also set in place to inspire consultants to create effective cultural changes in order to meet and exceed the challenges of not only today but also what we see as an onset of new advances in the future.