BYD delivers additional 76 eBuses to Helsinki

By Simon Warburton
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

BYD has delivered an additional 76 eBuses to Nordic public transport operator, Nobina, for use in Helsinki. The fulfilment completes Finland’s largest ever electric bus order – a 119-unit order for Nobina – and represents BYD’s second delivery to Finland following the arrival of 43 units to Turku in June.

www.just-auto.com

