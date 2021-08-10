BYD delivers additional 76 eBuses to Helsinki

Finland was one of few European countries to see growth in the amount of capital pouring into tech startups in 2020, according to Atomico’s State of European Tech report, with both Helsinki and nearby Espoo earning their place as major tech hubs. The country’s current ecosystem builds on past successes from the likes of gaming giants Rovio and Supercell, as well as more recent triumphs such as that of food delivery service Wolt. “Success creates success,” says Supercell co-founder and CEO Ilkka Paananen. He believes that Finland is “the best place in the world” to found a startup, thanks to the high quality of living – international talent is increasingly seeing the appeal. This year’s hot startups span a wide range of sectors, but many have an interest in sustainability.
