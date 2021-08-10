Cancel
Marijuana Growing Operation Uncovered in Magoffin Co

By Scott Ratliff
Cover picture for the articleAn anonymous tip led Deputies with the Magoffin Co Sheriff’s Office to a marijuana growing operation. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, on Sunday night Deputies found and seized 18 pot plants along with marijuana that had already been harvested. The approximate street value of the seized pot is $36,000. The Magoffin Co Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for the tip and encouraged people to continue to provide information, anonymous or otherwise.

