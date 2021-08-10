Marijuana Growing Operation Uncovered in Magoffin Co

Southern California is facing a unique public safety crisis caused by the large-scale illegal cultivation of marijuana. Over the past several months, residents of San Bernardino County and beyond have faced intimidation and coercion. Sheriff’s deputies have been shot at on their way to calls for service. Our public lands have been degraded through trash pollution and the use of dangerous illegal pesticides, and every day over three million gallons of water are stolen from our communities to support this illegal activity, even as law-abiding citizens are asked to cut back on water consumption.