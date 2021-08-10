Cancel
Public Health

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article* On Monday, August 9th Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 269 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. There are 1,139 people currently Hospitalized, 331 reportedly in ICU and 158 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 7 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,387 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Monday, stood at 10.78%. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

