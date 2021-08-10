Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

18 New COVID-19 Cases in Johnson Co Monday

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson Co Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Monday, August 9. Johnson Co total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,526 overall, 148 are active, 11 are currently hospitalized and 2,347 have recovered. Out of the 18 new cases from Monday, 3 are vaccinated and 15 have not been vaccinated. The Health Dept. had 128 cases reported in the last 7 days, which is double what was reported last week. Johnson County’s incidence rate is now 61.8%, double what it was one week ago and 5 times higher than what it was 2 weeks ago.

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Johnson Co#The Health Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Cowley County, KS1025theriver.com

Health Department updates COVID 19 cases

An update from the City-Cowley County Health Department on COVID 19. Health officer Thomas Langer says in Cowley County COVID-19 is continuing to spread. This week one hundred-thirty-two (132) new cases have been identified, up significantly from the eighty-nine (89) new cases recorded last week. To date we have recorded three hundred-fifteen (315) new cases in August. There are currently ninety-six (96) active cases in the county. We have recorded four hundred-sixty-eight (468) new cases of COVID-19 since July 1, 2021. The County is now on pace to record as many as 500 new cases in Cowley County during August 2021. Cowley County, along with all counties in Kansas, remain identified as an area where infection is currently widespread. Local hospitals are reporting that their COVID care capacity it at or near their limits. People requiring hospitalization are being transferred to hospitals wherever space can be found often outside our local county and region.
Muhlenberg County, KY14news.com

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Out of these 10 new cases, health officials say nine patients were unvaccinated. The one other case was too young to be eligible for the vaccine. The health department confirmed 36 coronavirus cases over the...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 701 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 701 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 493 are confirmed and 208 are probable cases. There have been 7,500 total hospitalizations and 107,471 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,050. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 600 cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,184 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,161,818. There were a total of 36,747 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 13.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Robertson County, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

COVID cases climbing – medical facilities being strained

The number of positive COVID cases is spiking again and reported cases in Robertson County have more than doubled since late July. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of cases in Robertson County in a 14-day period from Aug. 4-17 averaged 38.8 new cases reported each day. For the 14-day period before that, July 21 through Aug. 3, that daily average was 15.8.
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

Six Deaths, 186 Positive Cases in Brown Co. This Week

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 186 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 186 positives, 89 were PCR, and 97 were antigen. There are 13 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. Six new deaths have been reported: one female in her 70s, one male in his 50s, one...
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Health Dept. updates on current COVID uptick

Ellis County has experienced an exponential increase in cases over the last week. This increase in cases is due to the delta variant. Locally, the vaccine has proven to be highly effective and safe. HMC reports that almost every patient that has been hospitalized is unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, you are personally accepting an increased risk of hospitalization and death. All three COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective. The ECHD has an ample supply of vaccines. If you have not registered, please do so at www.ellisco.net. If you are unable to access the website, you may call 785-628-9440 for assistance with registration.
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Mesa County Public Health, breakthrough cases have been rising in the county. On the other hand, Mesa County has seen a general decline in overall COVID-19 cases over the last month. Last week, documented daily case numbers did go up to about 35 a day versus numbers in the low twenties previously. However, the health department is glad to be seeing the general decrease. Despite the possibility of breakthrough cases, MCPH is saying the vaccine will protect against serious COVID-19 outcomes in most cases.
Texas County, MOhoustonherald.com

47 more COVID cases reported in two days in Texas County

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. As most Texas County schools get ready to launch next week, COVID-19 cases are rising locally. The Texas County Health Department reported Friday another 47 more positive cases in the last two days. The number...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Steuben sees 122-case jump in COVID-19 cases over past week

ANGOLA — Steuben County has seen an increase of 122 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, says data from the Steuben County Health Department released on Thursday. As of Thursday Steuben County had recorded 4,311 cases of COVID-19, an increase over 4,189 in the previous week. Of the variants...
Public Healthcosatx.us

COVID-19-related deaths: 341

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 341: 219 from Tom Green County and 122 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy